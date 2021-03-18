If GBP/JPY decides to trade higher than 152.00’s then more money will profit from shorts. USD/CAD dropped from 1.2486 to 1.2410 or 76 pips. Note the dead center position of 1.2486 in relation to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- After bootstrapping its way to profitability, Maropost acquires Neto for $58 million CAD - March 18, 2021
- GBP/JPY vs USD/CAD and gold vs 10 Year Yields - March 18, 2021
- CAD CAM Dental Milling Market 2021 : Top countries Data, Market Size, In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends and Segmentation Forecast to 2026 - March 18, 2021