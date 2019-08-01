The Canadian Dollar’s strong streak may be set to continue, as this week’s Canadian data has shown modest resilience and has played a part in keeping the British Pound to Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- GBP to CAD Exchange Rate Remains Near Post-2017 Worst as Canadian Manufacturing Rises - August 1, 2019
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Bouncing from daily lows as crude oil takes a dive - August 1, 2019
- USD/CAD with room to decline near term – NBF - August 1, 2019