Bears are well in control with the price breaking below support, as forecasted in the following analysis, here: The following is as top-down analysis that illustrates how bears can still take …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- GBPP/CAD Price Aanalysis: Bears should stay in control beyond the next discount - October 13, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.3160 holds the key to further upside - October 13, 2020
- USD/CAD: Loonie has fundamental supports – CitiBank - October 13, 2020