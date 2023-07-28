Gear Energy (OTCQX:GENGF) declares CAD 0.005/share monthly dividend, -50% decrease from prior dividend of CAD 0.010.Forward yield 5.89%Payable Aug. 31; for shareholders of record Aug.
