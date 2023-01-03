Gear Energy (OTCQX:GENGF) declares CAD 0.01/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 10.49% Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 16; ex-div Jan. 13. See GENGF Dividend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Gear Energy declares CAD 0.01 dividend - January 3, 2023
- Paramount Resources Ltd. declares CAD 0.125 dividend - January 3, 2023
- USD/CAD recovers above 1.3600 on renewed US Dollar strength - January 3, 2023