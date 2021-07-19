The S&P 500, Russell 2000, Dow Jones Industrial Average, German Dax, UK FTSE 100, and the Hang Seng Index are all down 2%-3% on the day after a surge in coronavirus cases related to the Delta variant.
Global Stock Indices slide as Delta variant, China, and Crude Oil weight on markets; USD/CAD higher
