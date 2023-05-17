The investment bank estimates net remittances at $104 billion in calendar year 2023, up from the earlier projection of $92 billion. With almost $110 billion in gross remittance receipts, 3.2% of GDP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Orca Energy Group Inc. declares CAD 0.10 dividend - May 17, 2023
- Goldman Sachs cuts India’s 2023 CAD estimate to 1.4% of GDP on robust remittances - May 17, 2023
- Valour Inc. Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results Finishing the Quarter with AUM at $191m CAD – up 80% from the Previous Quarter - May 17, 2023