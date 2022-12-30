VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the “Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to announce that on December 30, 2022 it closed a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Gold’n Futures Closes Private Placement of “Flow Through” Units for Gross Proceeds of CAD$812,000 - December 30, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Battles at the 20-day EMA, drops toward 1.3530s - December 30, 2022
- USD/CAD dives to fresh lows below 1.3525 on a thin market session - December 30, 2022