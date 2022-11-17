The government is hoping to narrow the current account deficit (CAD) due to a continued increase in services exports, which rose over 40% to $28.6 billion in October, according to official data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Govt bets high services export can trim CAD - November 16, 2022
- CAD / USD – Canadian dollar looking for direction - November 16, 2022
- BoostSecurity emerges from stealth with $12 million CAD to automate cybersecurity for DevOps - November 16, 2022