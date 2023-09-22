The inclusion of Indian government bonds in JP Morgan’s emerging market debt index is expected to broaden India’s investor base, potentially appreciate the rupee, and make it easier for Indian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Govt bonds’ JP Morgan index inclusion to boost rupee, help finance CAD: CEA - September 22, 2023
- USD/CAD rebounds strongly near 1.3430 after Canada’s mixed Retail Sales data - September 22, 2023
- USD/CAD: Intraday losses through 1.3465 should extend further back to the 1.34 area – Scotiabank - September 22, 2023