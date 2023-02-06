The government on Monday said it is aware of the downside risks to the Indian economy and will closely monitor the current account deficit (CAD) in view of the decline in export growth …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Govt to closely monitor CAD as export growth declines: MoS Finance - February 6, 2023
- USD/CAD sticks to modest gains amid stronger USD, rebounding oil prices cap gains - February 6, 2023
- With 7.9% CAGR, CAD and PLM Software Market Size Worth USD 26.37 Billion by 2030 - February 6, 2023