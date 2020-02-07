Atlanta-based Alliance Bus Group (“ABG”) for new bus orders with a value of approximately $40M CAD. The contract was signed February 6th and Grande West expects to record revenue and deliver the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West Receives Vicinity Orders for Estimated $40M CAD - February 7, 2020
- Grande West Receives Vicinity Orders for Estimated $40M CAD - February 7, 2020
- USD/CAD: A bounce-back for the loonie – NBF - February 7, 2020