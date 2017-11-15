Granite Oil declares CAD 0.035 dividend

Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) declares CAD 0.035/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 14.3% Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 30; ex-div Nov. 29.
