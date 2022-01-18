Granite Real Estate Investment (NYSE:GRP.U) declares CAD 0.2583/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 3.17%Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Granite Real Estate Investment declares CAD 0.2583 dividend - January 18, 2022
- USD/CAD stays pressured towards 1.2500 as multi-year high oil prices battle firmer USD, BOC CPI eyed - January 18, 2022
- Yields are screaming. How does that affect AUD/CAD? - January 18, 2022