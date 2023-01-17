Granite REIT (GRT.UN:CA) declares CAD 0.2667/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 3.1% Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan. 30. See GRT.UN:CA …
