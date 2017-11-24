With the new bandsaw tuned up and cutting nicely I got to work designing the templates needed to make the chairs. I worked through the steps to make each part, designing pattern routing/sanding templates to aid each step. Each part has several templates to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Greene & Greene Gamble House Side Chair #10: CAD Templates and Pattern Sanding Test - November 24, 2017
- Best headphones under $200 CAD? - November 24, 2017
- TD says USD/CAD declines will continue - November 24, 2017