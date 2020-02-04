Guideline-directed treatment is as effective as invasive procedures in patients with stable CAD

New study results found that guideline-directed medical treatment is as effective as invasive procedures, such as coronary stenting, at preventing heart attack, stroke, and death in patients with …
