Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX:CA) declares CAD 0.10/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 4.67% Payable April 17; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30. See …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Headwater Exploration declares CAD 0.10 dividend - March 10, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls not ready to give amid bearish Oil prices, Canadian/US jobs data in focus - March 10, 2023
- GBP/CAD gets overbought as BoC and BoE divergence widens - March 9, 2023