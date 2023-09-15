Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (MDS.UN:CA) declares CAD 0.0598/share monthly dividend. Payable Oct. 13; for shareholders of record Sept. 29; ex-div Sept. 28. See MDS.UN:CA Dividend Scorecard, …
