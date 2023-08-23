U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)-qualified Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) for imaging of coronary artery disease (CAD) are heterogeneous and discrepant, according to a study …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Heterogeneity found in appropriate use criteria for imaging of CAD - August 23, 2023
- Pro Real Estate Investment Trust declares CAD 0.0375 dividend - August 23, 2023
- Blanka raises $2.7 million CAD to simplify launching beauty brands - August 23, 2023