HEXO Corp. Donates $20,000 CAD to Help Feed People in Need

GATINEAU, Quebec, May 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE-A: HEXO) is committed to food security for Outaouais residents. It is for this reason that HEXO …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)