Hong Kong CAD accepts HK Express improvement proposal; ‘must suspend’ further business expansion

Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department (CAD) accepted (09-Nov-2017) a report by Hong Kong Express Airways (HKE) in regard to its Sep-2017 announcement over the cancellation of multiple flights during the Golden Week peak travel season in early Oct-2017.
