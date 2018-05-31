The hospitality industry hasn’t changed much in the last century or so, though the amenities have been upgraded to keep up with today’s technology. Now you can’t go to a hotel without finding free Wi-Fi, USB ports for charging your mobile devices, and even …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
How this Industry is Using CAD Software to Enhance their Traveler’s Stay
The hospitality industry hasn’t changed much in the last century or so, though the amenities have been upgraded to keep up with today’s technology. Now you can’t go to a hotel without finding free Wi-Fi, USB ports for charging your mobile devices, and even …