The New Zealand Dollar fell almost 2% against the USD on Thursday as markets were shocked by the news that the Labour party would form a coalition with NZ First and the Green party. HSBC’s Donnelly is calling for short trades against a basket of major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- HSBC Exchange Rate Forecasts: Sell NZD Against AUD, CAD, JPY And EUR - October 20, 2017
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Quiet Ahead of Canadian CPI, Retail Sales - October 20, 2017
- USD/CAD: Drifting higher - October 20, 2017