The whole Huawei’s P20 series was subject to bare-all leak that showed off the trio of handsets in CAD renders. The last of them, the Huawei P20, just leaked last night. By the time the P20 Plus CAD renders were out we understood what Huawei was up to.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Boosting Operations Efficiency Thanks to CAD/AVL Data - February 10, 2018
- Huawei P20 CAD reveal completes a leak of the whole P series in 2018 - February 10, 2018
- Forex – USD/CAD Trims Gains Despite Downbeat Canadian Jobs Data - February 10, 2018