Hybrid revascularization is struggling to find a role for the treatment of multivessel CAD in the United States, according to a snapshot of registry data looking at the use of this approach and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Hybrid Revascularization for Multivessel CAD Rarely Used in the US
Hybrid revascularization is struggling to find a role for the treatment of multivessel CAD in the United States, according to a snapshot of registry data looking at the use of this approach and …