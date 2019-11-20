EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, within familiar ranges. The US Senate’s support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes are eyed. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Ichimoku Cloud Analysis – USD/CAD Forecast Today [Video] - November 20, 2019
- USD/CAD: Bulls cheer WTI weakness, risk-off ahead of Canadian CPI - November 20, 2019
- Wilkins Lays The Groundwork For BOC To Ease | AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD - November 19, 2019