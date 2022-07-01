The Centre Friday raised import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75% at present in order to check the sudden surge in import of the yellow metal, which has a bearing on the country’s current account …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Import duty on gold raised to 15% to check CAD - July 1, 2022
- USD/CAD marches steady around 1.2880, after US manufacturing data - July 1, 2022
- USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trim Gains After the US ISM Data - July 1, 2022