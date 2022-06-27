A senior government official said revenue authorities are being vigilant after the trade deficit hit a record $24.3 billion in May but ruled out any knee-jerk reaction that could impact the economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD stumbles towards 1.2870s, as sellers prepare an assault of 1.2800 - June 27, 2022
- Imports come under scrutiny over widening CAD - June 27, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Mostly Flat Against U.S. Dollar - June 27, 2022