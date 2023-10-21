Income Financial Trust (INC.UN:CA) declares CAD 0.0608/share monthly dividend. Payable Nov. 10; for shareholders of record Oct. 31; ex-div Oct. 30. More on Income Financial Trust Dividend scorecard fo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Income Financial Trust declares CAD 0.0608 dividend - October 21, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Low Vol Intl Eqty Hed To CAD ETF down on Friday (ZLD) - October 20, 2023
- Closing Bell: Ishares Core S&P US Total Mkt ETF CAD Heg down on Friday (XUH) - October 20, 2023