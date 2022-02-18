Income Financial Trust declares CAD 0.1168 dividend

Income Financial Trust (OTC:ICFNF) declares CAD 0.1168/share monthly dividend, -6.9% decrease from prior dividend of CAD 0.1255. Forward yield 8.77% Payable March 10; for shareholders of record …
