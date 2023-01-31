India has sufficient forex reserves to finance the current account deficit (CAD) and intervene in the forex market to manage volatility in the Indian rupee in FY23, according to the Economic Survey.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- India has sufficient forex reserves to finance CAD and intervene in forex market: Eco Survey - January 31, 2023
- Imperial Oil declares CAD 0.44 dividend - January 31, 2023
- USD/CAD rallies to over one-week high, beyond mid-1.3400s ahead of Canadian GDP/US data - January 31, 2023