India has sufficient forex reserves to finance its current account deficit (CAD), India’s Economic Survey 2022-23 said ahead of Budget 2023. The annual document prepared by the Ministry of Finance was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Economic Survey 2023: Need to closely monitor CAD - January 31, 2023
- India has sufficient forex reserves to finance CAD, manage rupee volatility, says Economic Survey 2023 - January 31, 2023
- Need to closely monitor CAD: Economic Survey - January 31, 2023