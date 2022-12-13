Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that though India is the fastest growing economy, it is facing the triple whammy of high current account deficit, fiscal deficit and trade deficit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- India Is Facing Triple Whammy Of CAD, Fiscal And Trade Deficit: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - December 13, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar gains ahead of US inflation data - December 13, 2022
- India facing triple whammy of CAD, fiscal and trade deficit, says Adhir Rajan - December 13, 2022