The median forecast of 18 economists in a Dec. 5-14 Reuters poll was for a $35.5 billion current account deficit in the July-September quarter, or 4.3% of GDP, the most in nearly a decade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- India’s CAD in July-Sept qtr likely shot up on widening trade gap: Report - December 15, 2022
- USD/CAD sticks to gains above mid-1.3500s amid softer oil prices, modest USD uptick - December 15, 2022
- USD/CAD marches towards 1.3600 as Oil retreats, US Dollar rebounds ahead of key central bank updates - December 14, 2022