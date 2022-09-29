The gap between exports and imports has widened primarily because of the sharp rise in commodity prices in Q1 as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war and supply chain disruptions. The Reserve Bank of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: BMO High Yld US Corp Bnd Hdg CAD ETF up on Wednesday (ZHY) - September 29, 2022
- India’s CAD may have breached 3% of GDP in Q1 on surge in imports - September 29, 2022
- USD/CAD ignores firmer oil prices to regain 1.3650, US/Canada GDP eyed - September 28, 2022