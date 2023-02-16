“We see CAD (current account deficit) easing from hereon, led by the incrementally improving trade deficit amid receding commodity prices, especially for oil (with India also getting Russian crude at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- India’s FY23 CAD now seen under $100 billion on services boost, import slump - February 16, 2023
- CAD (CAM) Software Market: What Strategies Do Companies to Increase Industry Share and Revenue Source? - February 16, 2023
- Sienna Senior Living Inc. declares CAD 0.078 dividend - February 16, 2023