Despite elevated inflation, high-frequency indicators over the past two months suggest the economy is on track to achieve 7% growth in FY23, the finance ministry’s Monthly Economic Review for January …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Inflation, CAD worries to ease in FY24: Finmin report - February 23, 2023
- USD/CAD climbs toward 1.3560s and tests a major resistance trendline, post-US economic data - February 23, 2023
- Onex Corporation declares CAD 0.10 dividend - February 23, 2023