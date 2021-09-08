All these factors may allow CAD to recover some lost ground and drive USD/CAD sustainably below 1.25 in 4Q21 (we target 1.22 by year-end). MUFG also expects the Canadian dollar will regain ground …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- ING: 2022 USD/CAD Target 1.2200 As Canadian Dollar Strength To Resume - September 8, 2021
- Two trades to watch: USD/CAD, WTI oil - September 8, 2021
- Panasonic and SnapEDA Release Free CAD Resources - September 8, 2021