InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) declares CAD 0.015/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 6.44% Payable Jan. 30; for shareholders of record Jan. 16; ex-div Jan. 12. See IPOOF Dividend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- InPlay Oil declares CAD 0.015 dividend - January 3, 2023
- USD/CAD juggles below 1.3700, upside seems favored ahead of US ISM PMI - January 3, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar dives to start 2023 - January 3, 2023