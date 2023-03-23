Herrera on Hardware: New high-end Xeon yields a long-awaited refresh of its high-end Xeon W CPUs for high-performance CAD workstations. Not just any workstation is capable of housing this level of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Stingray Group Inc. declares CAD 0.075 dividend - March 23, 2023
- Intel Launches Sapphire Rapids Xeon, Benefiting High-Performance CAD Workstations, Part 1 - March 23, 2023
- CAD In Automotive Market Size and Forecast till 2028 - March 23, 2023