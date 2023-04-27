According to a 9to5Mac report, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will come with the traditional volume buttons instead of the previously speculated singular solid-state haptic button. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Leaked Again, Appears to Lack Solid-State Volume Buttons - April 27, 2023
- USD/CAD remains on the defensive below one-month peak, downside seems cushioned - April 27, 2023
- USD/CAD Analysis: Once again fails near 61.8% Fibo. levels, USD eyed for fresh impetus - April 27, 2023