The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is expected to launch only in September this year alongside the other models in its lineup, but we already have speculative renders of the phone at hand, courtesy of Ian Zelbo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders show USB-C port, thinner bezels, and curvier design - February 17, 2023
- iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders hint new design! 😳 | Daily Fiiber Ep-57 #apple - February 17, 2023
- Exchange Income Corporation declares CAD 0.21 dividend - February 17, 2023