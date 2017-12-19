The evidence for the imminent appearance of a midengine Corvette continues to pile up. These photos posted at corvetteforum.com, allegedly computer-aided design drawings of said car, add fuel to the rumors. Do we know if these are genuine drawings from a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Is Chevy’s midengine Corvette taking shape in these CAD drawings? - December 19, 2017
- GM Confirms That Leaked C8 Corvette CAD Images Are Real - December 19, 2017
- FxWirePro: USD/CAD consolidates in a narrow range, good to buy on dips - December 19, 2017