At the time of writing, the rate is flirting with the 1.7090 area, which seems to be the neckline of a potential head and shoulders formation that’s been forming since December 21st. A break lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Is it time for a trend reversal in GBP/CAD? - January 17, 2022
- GBP/CAD Forecast: Pound Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Fluctuates Amid UK Political Unrest - January 17, 2022
- PainWorth secures $2.1 million CAD to settle personal injury claims using machine learning - January 17, 2022