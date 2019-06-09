While USD/CAD recently looked very attractive from a bullish perspective, the carry on this currency pair had unfortunately broken down. Although the carry on USD/CAD remains positive, it is close …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Is USD/CAD Still Attractive? - June 9, 2019
- Telus invests CAD 150 mln to connect Prince George to fibre optic network - June 7, 2019
- USD/CAD forecast: US CPI could be the final nail in the coffin for bulls - June 7, 2019