U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX:XSHU:CA) declares CAD 0.06/share monthly dividend Forward yield 1.35% Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 26; ex-div Jan. 25. See XSHU:CA Dividend …
