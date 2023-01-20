Shares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF (TSX:XQB:CA) declares CAD 0.044/share monthly dividend Forward yield 2.07% Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 26; ex-div Jan. 25. See XQB …
