Shares Floating Rate Index ETF (TSX:XFR:CA) declares CAD 0.076/share monthly dividend Forward yield 3.36% Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 26; ex-div Jan. 25. See XFR:CA Dividend …
