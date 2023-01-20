Shares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE:CA) declares CAD 0.057/share monthly dividend Forward yield 2.84% Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 26; ex-div Jan. 25. See XRE:CA Dividend …
